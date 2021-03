The Karvounas-Troodos, Platres-Troodos and Prodromos Troodos roads are open only to vehicles with four wheel drive or those equipped with snow chains.

Moreover the Pedoulas-Prodromos and Pedoulas-PINEWOOD-Kakopetria roads are slipperly due to snow.

Moreover, drivers are urged to be particularly careful, to drive slowly and to keep distances from other cars due to fog in the area.

(philenews)