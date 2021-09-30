NewsLocalRoads that will be closed tomorrow due to the 1 October parade

Roads that will be closed tomorrow due to the 1 October parade

The Police announced that tomorrow 1 October the following roads will be temporarily closed due to the Military Parade for the Independence of the Republic of Cyprus that will take place at 11.00 at Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue in Strovolos:

Part of at Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue after the crossing with Spyros Kyprianou Avenue

Part of Spyros Kyprianou Avenue after the roundabout of Tseriou

Part of Dimitris Vikelas Street

Part of Perikleous Street

Part of Stavrou Avenue

And also from 09.00 until 13.30 part of Athalassa Avenue will be temporarily closed.

The drivers are advised to comply with the advice of the policemen on duty.

Furthermore, policemen will also carry out checks for the use of masks and SafePass.

By gavriella
