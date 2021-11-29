Roads shut, truck drivers stranded after heavy snowfall hits northern Spain

Storm Arwen some road closures and left truck drivers on Sunday (November 28) as heavy snowfall has been hitting northern Spain over the weekend.

The maximum level of alert for snowfall has been activated in the Basque Country, Navarra and Cantabria regions, Spanish state meteorological agency (AEMET) said.

According to Spain’s traffic direction (DGT), 139 roads across northern Spain had been affected by Sunday’s cold front, leading to some closures such as the Opakua highway in the Basque Country.

Some truck drivers were stranded for at least 15 hours at a service station near the A1 highway that connects northern cities of Vitoria and Pamplona as circulation of heavy trucks was forbidden due to snow.

Spain’s transport minister said on Saturday (November 27) 847 snow ploughs were activated and 156,525 tons of sodium chloride and sea salt were ready to battle the snowfall in roads and highways.

Elsewhere in northern Spain, the cold front has brought an early start to the skiing season as people were seen skiing through the currently closed ski resort of Valdezcaray in La Rioja on Wednesday (November 24).