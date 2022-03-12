Roads leading to Troodos closed

All roads leading to Troodos (Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos, and Prodromos-Troodos) are closed due to snow and frost.
The following roads are open only for 4×4 vehicles or for vehicles with chains:
Morphou Area
Pedoulas-Prodromos-Platres
Pedoulas-Kykkos
Pedoulas-Prodromos
Kakopetria- Pinwood- Pedoulas
Kakopetria-Karvounas
Limassol District
Pera Pedi-Platres
Kyperounta-Karvounas
Ayios Theodoros-Papoutsa
No particular problems are seen in the remaining areas. However, due to rain all roads are slippery and drivers are urged to be extremely careful.
Furthermore, the situation in the road network is flexible and the public is asked to be informed about the situation through the website www.cypruspolicenews.com.