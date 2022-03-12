Roads leading to Troodos closed

All roads leading to Troodos (Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos, and Prodromos-Troodos) are closed due to snow and frost.

The following roads are open only for 4×4 vehicles or for vehicles with chains:

Morphou Area

Pedoulas-Prodromos-Platres

Pedoulas-Kykkos

Pedoulas-Prodromos

Kakopetria- Pinwood- Pedoulas

Kakopetria-Karvounas

Limassol District

Pera Pedi-Platres

Kyperounta-Karvounas

Ayios Theodoros-Papoutsa

No particular problems are seen in the remaining areas. However, due to rain all roads are slippery and drivers are urged to be extremely careful.

Furthermore, the situation in the road network is flexible and the public is asked to be informed about the situation through the website www.cypruspolicenews.com.