Road works – Which roads are affected

Road works will be carried out today, 15 October, in roads of Nicosia and Larnaca that might affect traffic.

In Nicosia, road works will be carried out on Themistokli Dervi Street between 6am and 2pm. During the works, the two traffic lanes of Themistokli Dervi Street starting from the Gavrielides traffic lights will be closed and the traffic will be directed to the other lane in the opposite direction.

In Larnaca, road works in Griva Digeni Avenue and G. Christodoulidi Avenue for the construction of roundabouts, continue. The work is estimated to be completed by the end of 2020.

In the District of Larnaca maintenance work for the security and crash barriers continues in the highways of Nicosia-Larnaca, Larnaca Airport-Paralimni and Larnaca-Kofinou as well as at the roundabouts of Xylophagou, Alethriko, Anglisides, Avdellero, Deomoilaxia and Rizoelia. Road works also is carried out at the old Nicosia-Limassol road, as well as on the roads of Mazotos-Zygi and Xylophagou-Liopetri.

