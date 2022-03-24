Road work in Nicosia Municipality causes problems to citizens

The Initiative Group of Nicosia residents claimed that the road work in their Municipality is never ending since the projects take place without any planning.

Beyond the scheduled road works, it seems that contractors also close roads, with or without license or without prior information of the residents, so that they can take their measures and will not be trapped.

The Municipality on its part replied that the projects are taking place for the benefit of the citizens, so that they will all move around safely and with better living conditions, adding that the projects in progress will be completed by next October, meaning in eight months.