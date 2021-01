Road tax in Cyprus can be renewed from Thursday, January 7 until March 11, without penalty, it was officially announced on Monday.

There is the option to buy a licence that is valid for three, six, nine and 12 months.

From the March cut-off date the police will prosecute.

After the grace period a fine of €10 + 10% of the rate of tax for the vehicle will be levied on renewal.

If the tax is not renewed for a full year, further penalties apply.