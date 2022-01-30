Road network update, conditions in Troodos area

NewsLocalRoad network update, conditions in Troodos area

Here’s an update on the road network nationwide and particularly on the mountains, as a low pressure system is expected to bring storms and snowfalls.

The old Palaichori-Alona road remains closed due to weather conditions.

In Nicosia, part of Makarios avenue will remain closed until five tomorrow afternoon, as asphalting work continues.

Drivers heading to the centre of the capital, are advised to use Armenias avenue, those on Kennedy avenue should use the Karpenisiou road, while drivers heading to the Nicosia-Limassol highway, must take the Ayia Paraskevi road.

Now on mountainous regions, the following roads are only open for vehicles with snow chains of four wheel drive:

Prodromos-Troodos, Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos, Pedhoulas-Prodromos, Pedhoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos=Platres and Kakopetria-Karvounas.

The rest of the mountainous network is open to all vehicles, but roads are very slippery and dangerous due to frost.

Weather conditions change throughout the day, so police are advising drivers to check out the latest on the roads, before embarking on their trip.

By Constantinos Tsintas
