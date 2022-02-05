NewsLocalRoad network update as thousands flock to Troodos

Road network update as thousands flock to Troodos

Troodos
Troodos

 

Good weather has led thousands to the Troodos mountains, with police closing open access to the Prodromos-Troodos and only allowing a certain number of cars through.

The public is encouraged to exercise the utmost caution while driving up the mountains, be patient and follow traffic instructions.

Conditions keep changing, so people are advised to get the latest road network updates before travelling, through the police webpage www.cypruspolicenews.com and police social media accounts (Twitter and Facebook).

By Constantinos Tsintas
