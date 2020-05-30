Update: Road near Tseri reopens, fire contained

A fire that broke out in the Tseri area, in the Nicosia district on Saturday afternoon led police to close the Halepianon-Tseri road to traffic for a short time.

The fire broke out near the firing range near Tseri. The fire service responded with four fire trucks. Two tractors were also used. It was contained about an hour later having burned dry grass and wild vegetation.

Κανονικά διεξάγεται πλέον η κυκλοφορία στο δρόμο Χαλεπιανών – Τσερίου, στην επαρχία Λευκωσίας. Ο δρόμος είχε κλείσει, λόγω πυρκαγιάς, που ξέσπασε στην περιοχή Τσερίου. Η φωτιά τέθηκε πριν από λίγο, υπό έλεγχο.

Οι οδηγοί προτρέπονται να είναι προσεκτικοί.#Cyprus #cypolice pic.twitter.com/loSZorneS5 — Αστυνομία Κύπρου (@Cyprus_Police) May 30, 2020



(File photo)