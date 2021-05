A fire that broke out near the central Rizoelia roundabout in Larnaca at two thirty in the afternoon (Saturday) was put out 20 minutes later before spreading, according to a Forestry Service statement.

It burned through a small area of wild shrubbery.

The forestry service responded with a crew of six in two vehicles and the fire service assisted with a crew of three in one vehicle.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.