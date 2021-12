Cyprus’s rivers now flow under Venetian bridges due to the torrential rain of the last two days.

This is an unusual but wonderful sight.

Such rivers are Diarizos River which flows until it ends at the Arminou Dam.

This is a video from Diarizos River under the Bridge of Tzielefos:

This is a video from Serrahis River going through Peristerona village and ending in the sea of occupied Morphou: