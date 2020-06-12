News World Risk of new lockdowns rises with fear of second COVID-19 wave

Risk of new lockdowns rises with fear of second COVID-19 wave

 

Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections grew on Friday with a record daily increase in India, warnings against complacency in Europe and word from half a dozen U.S. states that their hospital beds were filling up fast.

Health officials worldwide have expressed concerns in recent days that some countries grappling with the devastating economic impact of lockdowns may lift restrictions too swiftly, and that the coronavirus could spread during mass anti-racism protests.

Wall Street took its biggest dive in three months on Thursday on worries of a resurgence and on Friday, shares around the world extended a four-day losing streak.

In China, where the new coronavirus originated, two new cases of COVID-19, the disease it causes, were recorded in the capital, a day after the city government delayed plans for some students to return to school.

India opened most public transport, offices and malls this week after nearly 70 days even though health officials said it was weeks away from flattening the rising infection curve.

The health ministry said registered cases rose by 10,956 on Friday, a record, with many of them new in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. The official death toll, at 8,498, is relatively small, however.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the head of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, one of India’s biggest mosques, ordered a halt to congregations until the end of the month.

“What is the point of visiting mosques at a time when the virus is spreading so fast?” he said.

EUROPE

While new infections are slowing in most of Europe, health experts see a moderate to high risk that post-lockdown rises may warrant new restrictions.

“The initial wave of transmission has passed its peak in all countries apart from Poland and Sweden,” the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said, predicting a moderate acceleration across Europe in coming weeks.

“Such an increase, if not checked rapidly, may place healthcare systems under stress, as was seen in March and April in several EU/EEA countries and the UK.”

It did, however, note that governments now had control measures capable of checking and reversing upward trends within two to three weeks.

“This is not behind us yet. We need to be vigilant,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told EU health ministers, urging them to plough ahead with testing the population and tracing contacts as they gradually reopen business and borders.

In Belgium, the number of cases was about 1% higher than the previous week, but authorities said there was no reason to worry yet.

Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC, stressed the importance of maintaining physical distancing, hand hygiene and what she called “respiratory etiquette”.

Officials have expressed concern that the virus could spread among the tens of thousands who have crowded together in Europe’s big cities to demonstrate against racism after the killing in the United States of George Floyd while in police custody.

“Mass events could be a major route of transmission,” said Martin Seychell, a health official at the EU Commission.

SOLIDARITY CALL

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a ceremony in Geneva late on Thursday that “the threat of a resurgence remains very real”:

“We must also remember that, although the situation is improving here in Europe, globally it’s getting worse … We will continue to need global solidarity to defeat this pandemic fully.”

In about half a dozen U.S. states including Texas and Arizona, the number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds is rising, fanning concerns there, too, that the reopening of the economy may unleash a second wave of infections. Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oregon, and Nebraska all had a record number of new cases on Thursday.

“I want the reopening to be successful,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top executive for the county that encompasses Houston, Texas, told reporters. “But I’m growing increasingly concerned that we may be approaching the precipice of a disaster.”

More hospitalisations inevitably mean more deaths ahead, said Spencer Fox, research associate at the University of Texas at Austin.

“We are starting to see very worrying signs about the course the pandemic is taking in cities and states in the U.S. and around the world,” he said. “When you start seeing those signs, you need to act fairly quickly.”

The United States has now recorded more than 113,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most in the world. That figure could be over 200,000 by September, Ashish Jha, the head of Harvard’s Global Health Institute, told CNN.

Jha said the United States was the only major country to reopen without getting its case growth to a controlled level – defined as the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus remaining at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

A Reuters analysis shows that nationally, that figure has been between 4% and 7% in recent weeks.

(Reuetrs)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleResidential Property Price Index loses steam due to declining foreign demand

Top Stories

World

Risk of new lockdowns rises with fear of second COVID-19 wave

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections grew on Friday with a record daily increase in India, warnings against complacency in Europe and...
Read more
Economy

Residential Property Price Index loses steam due to declining foreign demand

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Cyprus Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) continued its upward trend albeit with a declining pace, affected by the reduced demand from foreign investors...
Read more
Local

Police to ramp up checks over weekend

Josephine Koumettou -
An action plan was devised during a meeting at Police Headquarters on Friday regarding checks this weekend at businesses for compliance to Covid-19 legislation. District...
Read more
Local

Foreign Ministry issues two travel advisories

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    With airports now open and flight connectivity gradually being restored, the Foreign Ministry on Friday issued two travel advisories for Cypriot citizens who plan...
Read more
Local

Pournara refugee camp back to pre-pandemic operation

Josephine Koumettou -
The Interior Ministry said on Friday that the 'Pournara' refugee centre in Kokkinotrimithia will return to its pre-pandemic operations due to zero Covid-19 cases. "In...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus in red wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the octopus thoroughly and place in the pressure cooker with the whole onion, the cloves and the peppercorns. Add 1/3 cup water (so...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus potato salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Try this warm Cyprus potato and tomato salad with feta and oregano for a classic taste of the Mediterranean! Ingredients Serves: 4 4 large Cypriot potatoes, scrubbed...
Read more
Local Food

Tahinosalata

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Beat the tahini with water, salt and garlic in a blender for a few seconds, and then add the lemon juice a tablespoon at...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

EU experts see some risk of return to lockdown in COVID-19 second wave

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The risk of a second wave of COVID-19 infections big enough to require European lockdowns to be reimposed is moderate to high, EU health...
Read more
World

BA, easyJet and Ryanair launch legal action against UK quarantine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair have launched legal action against the UK government's quarantine policy, asking for a judicial review to be heard as...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Last updated: 12/06/2020 08:29 Europe could face a surge of COVID-19 infections caused by mass protests over the last few days against racism after the...
Read more
World

Twitter takes down Beijing-backed influence operation pushing coronavirus messages

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Twitter on Thursday said it removed more than 170,000 accounts tied to a Beijing-backed influence operation that deceptively spread messages favorable to the Chinese...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros