Rising concern of Covid clusters forming in schools not justified-Ed Min

Rising concern of coronavirus clusters rapidly forming in the island’s schools is not justified by the number of cases recorded there, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou has said.

He also dismissed speculation that primary and secondary schools could close earlier for Xmas this year so as to curb the spread of the virus.

“This is not even under discussion,” Prodromou told Philenews.

“The positivity rate on Wednesday was only 0,18% compared to 0,80% and 0,90% which is society’s average these days,” he also said.

“Only 38 positive Covid-19 cases were detected in primary and secondary schools after 21,581 tests carried out,” he added.

Nonetheless, the Health Ministry is concerned over increasing number of school clusters fearing infections would then spread to families.

Rapid tests are carried out at both primary and secondary schools as the government tries to stay on top of a resurgence of the virus and to keep schools open.

Health authorities do not say how many of the positive cases detected from tests carried out daily by private initiative at labs or pharmacies involve children.