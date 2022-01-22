Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo postpone official Carnival parade

NewsWorldRio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo postpone official Carnival parade

The Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have announced that they are postponing colorful Carnival parades to the end of April due to an increase in COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads through the country.

Both cities had already canceled their Carnival street parties, but were still considering having their samba school parades at the end of February. They will now hold the event in late-April, the two cities said in a joint statement late on Friday.

“Unfortunately we do not have the sanitary conditions to hold Carnival on the date that was planned,” Rio’s Health Secretary Daniel Soranz told journalists.

Brazil is currently experiencing its peak of new COVID-19 cases, with an average of almost 120,000 cases daily in the last seven days, due to the advance of Omicron.

