Ring of human trafficking revealed in Paphos

NewsLocalRing of human trafficking revealed in Paphos

The last unsuccessful attempt of illegal migrants to reach the territory of the Republic of Cyprus with boats toward Cape Greko has revealed a human trafficking ring, with headquarters in Paphos.

A Syrian has been arrested by Police, following charges by other Syrian that they have paid him 1,000 euros to arrange their transfer to Cyprus, through Lebanon.

The case reached the Police after the successful intervention of the Coast Guard during which two vessels with illegal migrants trying to disembark on the territory of Cyprus, have been stopped.

After the Police arranged for the return of the vessels to Lebanon, some people who thought they had been cheated, spoke about the Syrian who has been arrested and it is now been investigated whether he was working alone or with others.

