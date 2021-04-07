Rialto Theatre April programme – book your tickets in advance

Beat the Devil Alpha Square
[email protected] 2 – On Stage
Saturday, April 10 at 20:00 (45’)
Multi-awarded David Hare contracted Covid-19 on the same day the UK government made the intervention that eventually led to the first delayed lockdown in March 2020.
In Beat the Devil, which premiered in Autumn at the Bridge Theatre in London, D. Hare recalls “the delirium of his illness, mixed with fear, dream, honest medicine and dishonest politics to create a monologue of furious urgency and power”.
As theatre critic Nona Moleski (Phileleftheros, 09/03/2021) notes, Andreas Araouzos returns on stage with an English-speaking performance, entirely identifying with the writer, creating a sense of direct communication with this visionary, furious and courageous playwright, and exploiting the closeness of the audience, yet without addressing the viewer directly.
Directed by: Nikos Mylonas & Andreas Araouzos
On stage: Andreas Araouzos
In English.
Tickets: €12 /10
Take your Seats
Sunday, April 11 at 20:00 (100’)
Taking on the role of the host, Yiorgos Kolias invites artists from Limassol on Rialto’s stage, who select and perform a unique repertoire of songs as a response to the peculiar conditions of the ongoing pandemic. As the audience reclaim their seats, the artists reunite with the viewers through their art.
Overcoming the current challenges, this Rialto Theatre production gives voice to the artists of Limassol, as a response to the imposed situation.
Curated by: Yiorgos Kolias
Arrangements – Conductor: Constantinos Zorbas
Tickets: €15/10
Sea Wall (12+)
[email protected] – On Stage
Wednesday, April 14 at 20:00 (50’)
The performance, which was scheduled to be presented in the 1st [email protected] and was postponed multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic, finally comes to Rialto’s stage.
In the Sea Wall, Simon Stephens attempts an honest exploration of a father’s loss. The narration addresses with exceptional sensitivity, humour and insightfulness the challenges and the joy of being a father, while emphasizing on the great matters of our existence such as birth, death, love, absence, fear and everything related to what we call “the human condition”. At the same time, the fact that the story is told by a man who, in the context of his social gender, has to challenge gender stereotypes and prejudices, curtailing his right to grief and human weakness, adds an extra layer of interest to the narrative.
Simon Stephens is one of the greatest and most beloved English playwrights, who adapted for stage Mark Haddon’s The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.
Translator/Director: Maria Iole Karolidou
Sound Design: Christina Georgiou
Set/Costume Design: Maria Georgiou
Movement: Panayiotis Tofi
Lighting design: Vasilis Petinaris
Visual communication: Christiana Konstantinou
On stage: Panos Makris
Tickets: €12 /10
Musical Landscapes Cyprus Symphony Orchestra
Thursday, April 15 at 20:30 (65’)
Α tribute of 20th century music with three truly outstanding musical works, which seem to be closely connected to a geographical place, whether inspired by its sensations, nature, life or vibe.
The concert starts off with Orawa (1986) for string orchestra by the Polish composer Wojciech Kilar, one of his most popular works. The piece was inspired by the region Orawa, located between Slovakia and Poland in the Tatra Mountains and forms the last piece of his cycle “Tatra Mountain works”. As the composer stated in an interview: “Orawa is the only piece in which I wouldn’t change a single note, though I have looked at it many times. […] What is achieved in it is what I strive for – to be the best possible Kilar”.
And from the 1980s back to the 1940s and to the emblematic work Appalachian Spring (1944) by the American composer Aaron Copland. The piece was originally commissioned as ballet music for the famous Martha Graham Dance Company and the setting is a 19th century farmhouse in Pennsylvania. The ballet was a huge success and Copland received a Pulitzer Prize in 1945 for his achievement. Copland was consequently commissioned to create an instrumental suite from the ballet, which resulted in the ballet suite for 13 instruments you will hear in our concert.
The programme ends with Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů’s Sinfonietta “La Jolla”, written in 1950 while Martinů was in the USA. The piece took its title from the town of La Jolla, Florida for which it was commissioned. As a part of the commission, Martinů was requested to compose music that would be tuneful and accessible. And so he did! His Sinfonietta is a joyful piece full of spirit, energy and colour, and thus concludes our 20th century musical journey with a positive vibe.
Wojciech Kilar: Orawa
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring, suite for 13 instruments
Bohuslav Jan Martinů: Sinfonietta La Jolla, H. 328
Conductor: Patrick Gallois
Tickets: €12/ 7 /5
19th Cyprus Film Days International Festival
April 16-24
This 19th edition of Cyprus Film Days International Festival presents a variety of films, screened at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol and Zena Palace Cinema in Nicosia.
An eclectic international competition section (Glocal Images), world-acclaimed film premieres (Viewfinder), Cypriot productions, screenings and events for children and youth make up this year’s official International Film Festival of Cyprus, dedicated to fiction feature films.
Among other films, the following will be screened: Apples by Christos Nikou, which will represent Greece in the upcoming Academy Awards, Sweat by Magnus von Horn, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2020, as well as Night of the Kings by Philippe Lacôte, which received multiple awards and was screened at Rotterdam Film Festival.
The Festival will also host the 2nd Dot on the Map Industry Days, a co-production, education and networking platform, organised online in collaboration with AGORA Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece. Dot on the Map aims at encouraging film collaborations and synergies between producers, directors and screenwriters from Mediterranean countries.
Organised by: Cultural Services – Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth & Rialto Theatre.
All films will be screened in their original language with English and Greek subtitles.
Tickets: € 3 per film
Lazarus Μitos
FlashArt2 – On Stage
Monday, April 26 – Tuesday April 27 at 20:00
A play based on the raising of the holy and just Lazarus, the friend of Jesus Christ. Every year, eight days before Easter, he is requested to die and resurrect… in order to reveal the true power of God, to pave the way for the death and resurrection of Jesus and, consequently, of each and every one of us. This Saturday, a band will perform for a modern Lazarus.
Directing/dramaturgy: Elena Agathokleous
Artistic collaborator: Yiorgos Kritharas
Written by: Elena Agathokleous and Yiorgos Kritharas
Translated from the Bible: in collaboration with Rania Iacovou
Original music: Marianna Michael
Venue/costume curation: Andreas Antoniou
Lighting design: Evripides Dikeos
Movement: Eleana Alexandrou
Video: Constantina Peter and Christos Georgiou
Recorded choir: Nektarios Theodorou, Andreas Makris, Antreas Kentis, Androulla Kafa
On stage:
Performer: Elena Agathokleous
Musicians: Marianna Michael, Alexandros Papadopoulos
Camera: Constantina Peter
Tickets: € 12/10
1958 Antilogos Theatre
Wednesday, April 28 at 20:00 (75′)
Written by Michalis Papadopoulos in the Cypriot dialect, the play sheds light on the darkest moments of the history of Cyprus that remain unknown to the public, thus showing a perspective outside the dominant narrative.
With great sensitivity and courage, the play revolves around the notorious political assassinations of the era, condemning extremism in both communities.
In Greek.
Directed by: Neoklis Neokleous
Music: Yiorgos Kalogirou
Lighting design: Stavros Tartaris
Set and costume curation: Mariza Partzili
On stage: Neoklis Neokleous, Christina Christofia
Tickets: € 12/10
