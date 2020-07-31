News Local Revised list of laboratories for corona virus testing

Revised list of laboratories for corona virus testing

The Ministry of Health announces a revised list of private Clinical Laboratories, which have verified the process of performing the diagnostic methodology that detects the genetic material of the virus (RT-RCR), which is the only accepted and approved method of examination of Covid-19, to which Citizens and/or businesses can apply privately to book tests.

It should be noted that as stated in Decontamination Decree No.22, dated 8 May 2020, a maximum price has been set for the performance of a molecular test for corona virus at €85 excluding VAT.

Specifically, in addition to the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the Microbiological Laboratories of OKYPY hospitals, the private Clinical Laboratories that have completed the process of verifying the diagnostic methodology that detects the genetic material of the virus (RT-RCR) are:

1. ACT-BIO Laboratories Cooperative (Haris Charilaou Biomedical Laboratories, Andreas Adamou Laboratory and BIOCHECK-Tiggiridis Clinical Laboratories)

2. MEDIFOS Center for Laboratory Medicine and Molecular Diagnosis

3. Theocharidis Clinical Laboratories

4. MyGene Molecular Diagnostics

5. Diogenous Laboratory (C.D. DNA Biomedica Science Lab)

6. Biomedical Group – Giannoukas Laboratories

7. Clinical Laboratory Collaboration – Bioanalysis Clinical Labs (Limassol), Tymvios Clinical Laboratories (Nicosia) and PZ Agapiou Diagnostics Laboratories

8. NIPD Genetics

9. Laboratory Molecular Department American Medical Centre

10. Iasis Private Hospital Clinical Laboratory

11. Evaggelismos Private Hospital Clinical Laboratory

12. Ygia Polyclinic Private Hospital Clinical Laboratory

13. Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus Clinical Laboratory

14. A. Evangelou Lab

15. Synlab

16. Aretaeio Hospital Clinical Laboratory

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleMitsotakis: Recovery Fund a unique opportunity for Greece’s modernisation, reconstruction
Next articleUnder a year to Tokyo 2020 chief assured that Olympics could have ‘limited spectators’

Top Stories

Local

Twenty-five new corona virus cases detected out of 1,850 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 25 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Limassol takes additional measures to deal with the pandemic

Maria Bitar -
The Municipal Council of Limassol discussed ways and measures to deal with the current situation with the pandemic in an emergency session convened at...
Read more
World

Under a year to Tokyo 2020 chief assured that Olympics could have ‘limited spectators’

Maria Bitar -
The Tokyo 2020 games are now scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, after a historic postponement forced by the global march of the...
Read more
Local

Revised list of laboratories for corona virus testing

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health announces a revised list of private Clinical Laboratories, which have verified the process of performing the diagnostic methodology that detects...
Read more
World

Mitsotakis: Recovery Fund a unique opportunity for Greece’s modernisation, reconstruction

Maria Bitar -
"The funding that Greece will receive through the Recovery Fund is a unique opportunity for the modernisation, reconstruction and overall productive reorientation of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Twenty-five new corona virus cases detected out of 1,850 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 25 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Limassol takes additional measures to deal with the pandemic

Maria Bitar -
The Municipal Council of Limassol discussed ways and measures to deal with the current situation with the pandemic in an emergency session convened at...
Read more
Local

Cypriot conscripts rally to discuss British University tuition fees going up

Maria Bitar -
A rally to discuss tuition fees increases at British universities and the consequences for conscript students of the 2020 Armed Forces Training Series is...
Read more
Local

Cyprus industrial output prices record small increase in first half of 2020

Maria Bitar -
Industrial output prices in Cyprus recorded a small increase of 0.6% in the first six months of this year on an annual basis, data...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros