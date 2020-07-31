Revised list of laboratories for corona virus testing

The Ministry of Health announces a revised list of private Clinical Laboratories, which have verified the process of performing the diagnostic methodology that detects the genetic material of the virus (RT-RCR), which is the only accepted and approved method of examination of Covid-19, to which Citizens and/or businesses can apply privately to book tests.

It should be noted that as stated in Decontamination Decree No.22, dated 8 May 2020, a maximum price has been set for the performance of a molecular test for corona virus at €85 excluding VAT.

Specifically, in addition to the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and the Microbiological Laboratories of OKYPY hospitals, the private Clinical Laboratories that have completed the process of verifying the diagnostic methodology that detects the genetic material of the virus (RT-RCR) are:

1. ACT-BIO Laboratories Cooperative (Haris Charilaou Biomedical Laboratories, Andreas Adamou Laboratory and BIOCHECK-Tiggiridis Clinical Laboratories)

2. MEDIFOS Center for Laboratory Medicine and Molecular Diagnosis

3. Theocharidis Clinical Laboratories

4. MyGene Molecular Diagnostics

5. Diogenous Laboratory (C.D. DNA Biomedica Science Lab)

6. Biomedical Group – Giannoukas Laboratories

7. Clinical Laboratory Collaboration – Bioanalysis Clinical Labs (Limassol), Tymvios Clinical Laboratories (Nicosia) and PZ Agapiou Diagnostics Laboratories

8. NIPD Genetics

9. Laboratory Molecular Department American Medical Centre

10. Iasis Private Hospital Clinical Laboratory

11. Evaggelismos Private Hospital Clinical Laboratory

12. Ygia Polyclinic Private Hospital Clinical Laboratory

13. Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus Clinical Laboratory

14. A. Evangelou Lab

15. Synlab

16. Aretaeio Hospital Clinical Laboratory

Source: Philenews