Revised list of countries from which Cyprus accepts passengers made public

The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced the revised list of countries from which Cyprus accepts passengers. This will be in effect from Saturday, August 1.

As already announced on Monday, the UK has been moved from category C to B, while Georgia now from category B to A. Also, Bulgaria and Algeria are now being moved from category B to C.

The following countries are on Category A which lists those deemed safer compared to the rest as regards their epidemiological state of play.

These are Austria, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Georgia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand and South Korea.

Category B includes countries with potentially low risk but not as safe as those in category A.

These are Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, The Netherlands, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City, San Marino, Australia, Morocco, Rwanda, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, and China.

All passengers arriving from Category B countries are required to present a negative test result taken at least 72 hours before departure.

And, regardless of nationality, they are required to apply for permission from https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/ within 24 hours prior to their departure for Cyprus.

In addition, the following passengers from Category B countries that come under the following categories can carry out the molecular test upon arrival in the Republic:

—Cypriot citizens and members of their family (foreign spouses, under-aged children and their parents)

—All who are legal citizens of the Republic of Cyprus

—Persons who are entitled under the Vienna Convention

—Persons, irrespective of nationality, who are entitled to enter the Republic following permission granted under the Decree on Deinfection (Definition of Measures for Preventing the Spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 Decree) of 2020.

—Persons, irrespective of nationality, whose country of permanent residence does not provide a Service (private or public) for clinical tests to those wishing to travel to the Republic of Cyprus.