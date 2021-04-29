Revised list of clinical laboratories conducting rapid antigen tests

NewsLocalRevised list of clinical laboratories conducting rapid antigen tests

The Ministry of Health, taking into account the recommendations of the European Commission and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), for the minimum standards that the SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen tests must meet, has compiled a list of laboratories that carry out tests with these specifications.

In addition, the Ministry of Health informs citizens that rapid antigen tests using saliva are currently being evaluated at an EU level by the member states, as there are still insufficient data from independent clinical studies and their diagnostic value has not been proven. Therefore, pending the completion of the procedure and the issuance of guidelines by the ECDC, the Ministry of Health cannot accept the result of the above tests at this stage.

The table below lists the private clinical laboratories that meet the specifications for conducting rapid antigen tests:

1 A.ADAMOU CLINICAL LABORATORY / ANDREAS ADAMOU
2 A.G LIMASSOL BIOMEDICAL LABORATORY
3 A.KIRKILLIS CLINICAL LABORATORY LTD
4 A.T.CHR. GENESIS CLINICAL LAB LTD
5 AMC CLINICAL LABORATORY
6 ANALYSIS CHRISTINA HADJIPANAYI
7 ANALYSIS- LAB
8 ANDROULLA STEPHANOU APOSTOLOU CLINICAL LABORATORY
9 BIOANALYSIS CLINICAL LAB
10 BIODIAGNOSIS CLINICAL LABORATORY- EVI CHARALAMBOUS
11 BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES LAOS
12 BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE CENTRE IRO PAPA
13 BIOTEST CLINICAL LAB
14 C.D DNA BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE LAB (DIOGENOUS LABORATORY)
15 CENTRALAB DIAGNOSTIC CENTER
16 CHEM-LAB LTD (SOTOS MANNARIDES)
17 CLINICAL AND ENVIRO LABORATORY
18 CLINICAL LABORATORY E.T.K.A LTD
19 DELTA LABS – DIMITRIS TSAGGARI LTD
20 DESPINA NEOCLEOUS LAB LTD
21 DESPO XENOPHONTOS CLINICAL LAB
22 ELENA APOSTOLOU CLINICAL LABORATORY
23 EVANGELISMOS PRIVATE HOSPITAL
24 FRIXOS LAB
25 G.C AVRAAMIDES MEDICAL LABS LTD (AMLabs)
26 GEORGALLIDES CLINICAL LABS LTD
27 IASIS CLINICAL LABORATORY
28 K.D.DIAGNOSTIC LAB- DESPO KYRIACOU LAB
29 K.L CLINICAL LABORATORY CENTER LTD (KONOMOU LOUCAS)
30 K.P LAMBROU LABS
31 LANITIS LABORATORY
32 LIFECHECK LAB
33 LITOMANLAB CO LTD (MANOLIS & FOTINI STYLIANOU)
34 M.E. DEMETRIOU CLINICAL LABORATORY LTD
35 MEDI CHECK LAB IOULIA FETTA LTD
36 MEDICARE DIAGNOSTICS LTD
37 MEDICQUEST Medical Diagnostics Laboratory
38 MEDIFOS CENTER OF LABORATORY MEDICINE AND MOLECULAR DIAGNOSIS
39 MEDIPALAS- ELENI PALA
40 MEDITERRANEAN HOSPITAL OF CYPRUS
41 MENDEL CENTER FOR BIOMEDICAL SCIENCES  (PAVLOS NEOPHYTOU LAB)
42 MPN UNILAB LTD
43 MYGENE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS
44 NEOGENESIS CLINICAL LABORATORY
45 NIPD GENETICS
46 OLYMPIA PAVLIDOU LABORATORY
47 P.Z AGAPIOU DIAGNOSTIKI LEMESOU
48 PCLOIZOU LABS LTD
49 PROGNOSIS, IOANNA KRENTOU MOUSKIDOU
50 ROYAL ARTEMIS BIOMEDICAL LABORATORY
51 S.C BIOMEDICAL LTD (SPYROULA CHRISTOU)
52 STEPHANOS PAVLIDES LABORATORY
53 SYNLAB CYPRUS
54 T.K.L Quality&Quantity Control LABORATORY
55 THEOCHARIDES
56 THEODOROS APOSTOLOU CLINICAL LABORATORY
57 TYMVIOS MEDICAL LABS
58 Α&Χ PAPANICOLAOU MEDICALAB
59 Andri Theodosiou – Neo Genesis Lab.
60 ARETAEIO PRIVATE HOSPITAL
61 BIOANALYSIS MEDICAL LABORATORY CENTRE
62 GERMAN ONCOLOGY CENTER
63 LAOURI GEORGIA ERACLEOUS LABORATORY
64 GEORGIOS GEORGIADIS
65 GIORGOS KEFALAS LTD
66 PHILIPPOU DANA MAVROMMATI MEDICAL LABORATORY
67 DIKTEON MEDICAL CENTER LEFKOSIA
68 DR. ATHANASSIADOU GENAGRITOU POLA
69 ELENA PAPAVASILIOU LAZAROU
70 PANTELIS CHIMONIDES LABS
71 EVDOKIA NEOPHYTOU (TOULA)
72 ZOI MEDICAL CENTRE
73 KIKA LAKOTRYPI PAPA
74 BIOCHECK CLINICAL LABORATORIES
75 NEOPHYTOS P. MAVROUDI MEDICAL LABORATORY
76 PANTELIS XINISTERIS CLINICAL LAB
77 CLINICAL LABORATORY ILIA ZIRA & MARIAS VALANIDOU
78 MARY KARI PAPADOPOULOU LAB
79 IORDANOU MARINA LAB
80 PANAGIOTIS FYSENTZIDIS LABORATORY
81 SAVVAS OMORFOS MEDICAL LABORATORY
82 ELENI DIMITRIOU FITTER LAB
83 CHRYSANTHEION LAB
84 MARY GREGORIOU CLINICAL LABORATORY LTD
85 MARIA LAFAZANI
86 MARIA NEOU NIKOLETTOU
87 MARINA KRITIKOU CLINICAL LABORATORY
88 NICOS L. PAPALOIZOU
89 ΝΟΝΙS CLINICAL LAB
90 CLINICAL LABORATORY – XENIA SOTERIADOU
91 ODYSSEAS GEORGIADES LTD
92 OLGA CHRISTOU, ELPIS MEDICAL CENTRE, PAFOS
93 YGIA POLYCLINIC – PRIVATE LABORATORY
94 PROKOPIS A. PETRI LABORATORY
95 TOULA PAPAXENOFONTOS
96 VIOIATRIKI LEMESOU LTD
97 CHARA GEORGIADOU
98 BIOMEDICAL LABS CHARIS CHARILAOU
99 A. EVAGGELOU LAB
100 YIANNOUKAS MEDICAL LABORATORIES LTD
101 ELENI KAZAZI LABORATORY
102 KOSTAS STAVRIDIS LAB
103 MELATHRON AGONISTON EOKA LAB
104 CHRISTOS Y. PAMPAKERIDES

 

It is reminded that people with a positive result of a laboratory rapid antigen test, which has not been conducted by the remote units of the Ministry of Health or by a private clinical laboratory included in the list above, must contact their Personal Doctor informing him/her in order to refer them to a molecular examination through the Public Health Clinics.

In any case, it is emphasized that citizens with a positive antigen test must be self-isolated immediately, and must follow the self-isolation guidelines for confirmed COVID-19 cases. Further instructions will be given by the Epidemiological Surveillance and Control Unit after being notified of the positive result by the clinical laboratory.

In cases of individuals with symptoms that are suspicious of a coronavirus infection and have a negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen test, it is recommended that they contact their Personal Doctor, in order to be evaluated and examined further by the molecular method (RT-PCR).

In cases of asymptomatic individuals with a negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen test, it is emphasized that they are not exempt from the risk of developing a COVID-19 infection and should continue to strictly apply the self-protection measures and protocols.

It should be noted that with the Quarantine Decree No. 2, dated January 8, 2021, a maximum price of €20 has been set for the conduction of rapid of antigen tests for COVID-19.

