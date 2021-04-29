Revised list of clinical laboratories conducting rapid antigen tests

The Ministry of Health, taking into account the recommendations of the European Commission and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), for the minimum standards that the SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen tests must meet, has compiled a list of laboratories that carry out tests with these specifications.

In addition, the Ministry of Health informs citizens that rapid antigen tests using saliva are currently being evaluated at an EU level by the member states, as there are still insufficient data from independent clinical studies and their diagnostic value has not been proven. Therefore, pending the completion of the procedure and the issuance of guidelines by the ECDC, the Ministry of Health cannot accept the result of the above tests at this stage.

The table below lists the private clinical laboratories that meet the specifications for conducting rapid antigen tests:

1 A.ADAMOU CLINICAL LABORATORY / ANDREAS ADAMOU 2 A.G LIMASSOL BIOMEDICAL LABORATORY 3 A.KIRKILLIS CLINICAL LABORATORY LTD 4 A.T.CHR. GENESIS CLINICAL LAB LTD 5 AMC CLINICAL LABORATORY 6 ANALYSIS CHRISTINA HADJIPANAYI 7 ANALYSIS- LAB 8 ANDROULLA STEPHANOU APOSTOLOU CLINICAL LABORATORY 9 BIOANALYSIS CLINICAL LAB 10 BIODIAGNOSIS CLINICAL LABORATORY- EVI CHARALAMBOUS 11 BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES LAOS 12 BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE CENTRE IRO PAPA 13 BIOTEST CLINICAL LAB 14 C.D DNA BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE LAB (DIOGENOUS LABORATORY) 15 CENTRALAB DIAGNOSTIC CENTER 16 CHEM-LAB LTD (SOTOS MANNARIDES) 17 CLINICAL AND ENVIRO LABORATORY 18 CLINICAL LABORATORY E.T.K.A LTD 19 DELTA LABS – DIMITRIS TSAGGARI LTD 20 DESPINA NEOCLEOUS LAB LTD 21 DESPO XENOPHONTOS CLINICAL LAB 22 ELENA APOSTOLOU CLINICAL LABORATORY 23 EVANGELISMOS PRIVATE HOSPITAL 24 FRIXOS LAB 25 G.C AVRAAMIDES MEDICAL LABS LTD (AMLabs) 26 GEORGALLIDES CLINICAL LABS LTD 27 IASIS CLINICAL LABORATORY 28 K.D.DIAGNOSTIC LAB- DESPO KYRIACOU LAB 29 K.L CLINICAL LABORATORY CENTER LTD (KONOMOU LOUCAS) 30 K.P LAMBROU LABS 31 LANITIS LABORATORY 32 LIFECHECK LAB 33 LITOMANLAB CO LTD (MANOLIS & FOTINI STYLIANOU) 34 M.E. DEMETRIOU CLINICAL LABORATORY LTD 35 MEDI CHECK LAB IOULIA FETTA LTD 36 MEDICARE DIAGNOSTICS LTD 37 MEDICQUEST Medical Diagnostics Laboratory 38 MEDIFOS CENTER OF LABORATORY MEDICINE AND MOLECULAR DIAGNOSIS 39 MEDIPALAS- ELENI PALA 40 MEDITERRANEAN HOSPITAL OF CYPRUS 41 MENDEL CENTER FOR BIOMEDICAL SCIENCES (PAVLOS NEOPHYTOU LAB) 42 MPN UNILAB LTD 43 MYGENE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS 44 NEOGENESIS CLINICAL LABORATORY 45 NIPD GENETICS 46 OLYMPIA PAVLIDOU LABORATORY 47 P.Z AGAPIOU DIAGNOSTIKI LEMESOU 48 PCLOIZOU LABS LTD 49 PROGNOSIS, IOANNA KRENTOU MOUSKIDOU 50 ROYAL ARTEMIS BIOMEDICAL LABORATORY 51 S.C BIOMEDICAL LTD (SPYROULA CHRISTOU) 52 STEPHANOS PAVLIDES LABORATORY 53 SYNLAB CYPRUS 54 T.K.L Quality&Quantity Control LABORATORY 55 THEOCHARIDES 56 THEODOROS APOSTOLOU CLINICAL LABORATORY 57 TYMVIOS MEDICAL LABS 58 Α&Χ PAPANICOLAOU MEDICALAB 59 Andri Theodosiou – Neo Genesis Lab. 60 ARETAEIO PRIVATE HOSPITAL 61 BIOANALYSIS MEDICAL LABORATORY CENTRE 62 GERMAN ONCOLOGY CENTER 63 LAOURI GEORGIA ERACLEOUS LABORATORY 64 GEORGIOS GEORGIADIS 65 GIORGOS KEFALAS LTD 66 PHILIPPOU DANA MAVROMMATI MEDICAL LABORATORY 67 DIKTEON MEDICAL CENTER LEFKOSIA 68 DR. ATHANASSIADOU GENAGRITOU POLA 69 ELENA PAPAVASILIOU LAZAROU 70 PANTELIS CHIMONIDES LABS 71 EVDOKIA NEOPHYTOU (TOULA) 72 ZOI MEDICAL CENTRE 73 KIKA LAKOTRYPI PAPA 74 BIOCHECK CLINICAL LABORATORIES 75 NEOPHYTOS P. MAVROUDI MEDICAL LABORATORY 76 PANTELIS XINISTERIS CLINICAL LAB 77 CLINICAL LABORATORY ILIA ZIRA & MARIAS VALANIDOU 78 MARY KARI PAPADOPOULOU LAB 79 IORDANOU MARINA LAB 80 PANAGIOTIS FYSENTZIDIS LABORATORY 81 SAVVAS OMORFOS MEDICAL LABORATORY 82 ELENI DIMITRIOU FITTER LAB 83 CHRYSANTHEION LAB 84 MARY GREGORIOU CLINICAL LABORATORY LTD 85 MARIA LAFAZANI 86 MARIA NEOU NIKOLETTOU 87 MARINA KRITIKOU CLINICAL LABORATORY 88 NICOS L. PAPALOIZOU 89 ΝΟΝΙS CLINICAL LAB 90 CLINICAL LABORATORY – XENIA SOTERIADOU 91 ODYSSEAS GEORGIADES LTD 92 OLGA CHRISTOU, ELPIS MEDICAL CENTRE, PAFOS 93 YGIA POLYCLINIC – PRIVATE LABORATORY 94 PROKOPIS A. PETRI LABORATORY 95 TOULA PAPAXENOFONTOS 96 VIOIATRIKI LEMESOU LTD 97 CHARA GEORGIADOU 98 BIOMEDICAL LABS CHARIS CHARILAOU 99 A. EVAGGELOU LAB 100 YIANNOUKAS MEDICAL LABORATORIES LTD 101 ELENI KAZAZI LABORATORY 102 KOSTAS STAVRIDIS LAB 103 MELATHRON AGONISTON EOKA LAB 104 CHRISTOS Y. PAMPAKERIDES

It is reminded that people with a positive result of a laboratory rapid antigen test, which has not been conducted by the remote units of the Ministry of Health or by a private clinical laboratory included in the list above, must contact their Personal Doctor informing him/her in order to refer them to a molecular examination through the Public Health Clinics.

In any case, it is emphasized that citizens with a positive antigen test must be self-isolated immediately, and must follow the self-isolation guidelines for confirmed COVID-19 cases. Further instructions will be given by the Epidemiological Surveillance and Control Unit after being notified of the positive result by the clinical laboratory.

In cases of individuals with symptoms that are suspicious of a coronavirus infection and have a negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen test, it is recommended that they contact their Personal Doctor, in order to be evaluated and examined further by the molecular method (RT-PCR).

In cases of asymptomatic individuals with a negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen test, it is emphasized that they are not exempt from the risk of developing a COVID-19 infection and should continue to strictly apply the self-protection measures and protocols.

It should be noted that with the Quarantine Decree No. 2, dated January 8, 2021, a maximum price of €20 has been set for the conduction of rapid of antigen tests for COVID-19.