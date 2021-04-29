Revised list of clinical laboratories conducting rapid antigen tests

The Ministry of Health, taking into account the recommendations of the European Commission and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), for the minimum standards that the SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen tests must meet, has compiled a list of laboratories that carry out tests with these specifications.
In addition, the Ministry of Health informs citizens that rapid antigen tests using saliva are currently being evaluated at an EU level by the member states, as there are still insufficient data from independent clinical studies and their diagnostic value has not been proven. Therefore, pending the completion of the procedure and the issuance of guidelines by the ECDC, the Ministry of Health cannot accept the result of the above tests at this stage.
The table below lists the private clinical laboratories that meet the specifications for conducting rapid antigen tests:
|1
|A.ADAMOU CLINICAL LABORATORY / ANDREAS ADAMOU
|2
|A.G LIMASSOL BIOMEDICAL LABORATORY
|3
|A.KIRKILLIS CLINICAL LABORATORY LTD
|4
|A.T.CHR. GENESIS CLINICAL LAB LTD
|5
|AMC CLINICAL LABORATORY
|6
|ANALYSIS CHRISTINA HADJIPANAYI
|7
|ANALYSIS- LAB
|8
|ANDROULLA STEPHANOU APOSTOLOU CLINICAL LABORATORY
|9
|BIOANALYSIS CLINICAL LAB
|10
|BIODIAGNOSIS CLINICAL LABORATORY- EVI CHARALAMBOUS
|11
|BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES LAOS
|12
|BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE CENTRE IRO PAPA
|13
|BIOTEST CLINICAL LAB
|14
|C.D DNA BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE LAB (DIOGENOUS LABORATORY)
|15
|CENTRALAB DIAGNOSTIC CENTER
|16
|CHEM-LAB LTD (SOTOS MANNARIDES)
|17
|CLINICAL AND ENVIRO LABORATORY
|18
|CLINICAL LABORATORY E.T.K.A LTD
|19
|DELTA LABS – DIMITRIS TSAGGARI LTD
|20
|DESPINA NEOCLEOUS LAB LTD
|21
|DESPO XENOPHONTOS CLINICAL LAB
|22
|ELENA APOSTOLOU CLINICAL LABORATORY
|23
|EVANGELISMOS PRIVATE HOSPITAL
|24
|FRIXOS LAB
|25
|G.C AVRAAMIDES MEDICAL LABS LTD (AMLabs)
|26
|GEORGALLIDES CLINICAL LABS LTD
|27
|IASIS CLINICAL LABORATORY
|28
|K.D.DIAGNOSTIC LAB- DESPO KYRIACOU LAB
|29
|K.L CLINICAL LABORATORY CENTER LTD (KONOMOU LOUCAS)
|30
|K.P LAMBROU LABS
|31
|LANITIS LABORATORY
|32
|LIFECHECK LAB
|33
|LITOMANLAB CO LTD (MANOLIS & FOTINI STYLIANOU)
|34
|M.E. DEMETRIOU CLINICAL LABORATORY LTD
|35
|MEDI CHECK LAB IOULIA FETTA LTD
|36
|MEDICARE DIAGNOSTICS LTD
|37
|MEDICQUEST Medical Diagnostics Laboratory
|38
|MEDIFOS CENTER OF LABORATORY MEDICINE AND MOLECULAR DIAGNOSIS
|39
|MEDIPALAS- ELENI PALA
|40
|MEDITERRANEAN HOSPITAL OF CYPRUS
|41
|MENDEL CENTER FOR BIOMEDICAL SCIENCES (PAVLOS NEOPHYTOU LAB)
|42
|MPN UNILAB LTD
|43
|MYGENE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS
|44
|NEOGENESIS CLINICAL LABORATORY
|45
|NIPD GENETICS
|46
|OLYMPIA PAVLIDOU LABORATORY
|47
|P.Z AGAPIOU DIAGNOSTIKI LEMESOU
|48
|PCLOIZOU LABS LTD
|49
|PROGNOSIS, IOANNA KRENTOU MOUSKIDOU
|50
|ROYAL ARTEMIS BIOMEDICAL LABORATORY
|51
|S.C BIOMEDICAL LTD (SPYROULA CHRISTOU)
|52
|STEPHANOS PAVLIDES LABORATORY
|53
|SYNLAB CYPRUS
|54
|T.K.L Quality&Quantity Control LABORATORY
|55
|THEOCHARIDES
|56
|THEODOROS APOSTOLOU CLINICAL LABORATORY
|57
|TYMVIOS MEDICAL LABS
|58
|Α&Χ PAPANICOLAOU MEDICALAB
|59
|Andri Theodosiou – Neo Genesis Lab.
|60
|ARETAEIO PRIVATE HOSPITAL
|61
|BIOANALYSIS MEDICAL LABORATORY CENTRE
|62
|GERMAN ONCOLOGY CENTER
|63
|LAOURI GEORGIA ERACLEOUS LABORATORY
|64
|GEORGIOS GEORGIADIS
|65
|GIORGOS KEFALAS LTD
|66
|PHILIPPOU DANA MAVROMMATI MEDICAL LABORATORY
|67
|DIKTEON MEDICAL CENTER LEFKOSIA
|68
|DR. ATHANASSIADOU GENAGRITOU POLA
|69
|ELENA PAPAVASILIOU LAZAROU
|70
|PANTELIS CHIMONIDES LABS
|71
|EVDOKIA NEOPHYTOU (TOULA)
|72
|ZOI MEDICAL CENTRE
|73
|KIKA LAKOTRYPI PAPA
|74
|BIOCHECK CLINICAL LABORATORIES
|75
|NEOPHYTOS P. MAVROUDI MEDICAL LABORATORY
|76
|PANTELIS XINISTERIS CLINICAL LAB
|77
|CLINICAL LABORATORY ILIA ZIRA & MARIAS VALANIDOU
|78
|MARY KARI PAPADOPOULOU LAB
|79
|IORDANOU MARINA LAB
|80
|PANAGIOTIS FYSENTZIDIS LABORATORY
|81
|SAVVAS OMORFOS MEDICAL LABORATORY
|82
|ELENI DIMITRIOU FITTER LAB
|83
|CHRYSANTHEION LAB
|84
|MARY GREGORIOU CLINICAL LABORATORY LTD
|85
|MARIA LAFAZANI
|86
|MARIA NEOU NIKOLETTOU
|87
|MARINA KRITIKOU CLINICAL LABORATORY
|88
|NICOS L. PAPALOIZOU
|89
|ΝΟΝΙS CLINICAL LAB
|90
|CLINICAL LABORATORY – XENIA SOTERIADOU
|91
|ODYSSEAS GEORGIADES LTD
|92
|OLGA CHRISTOU, ELPIS MEDICAL CENTRE, PAFOS
|93
|YGIA POLYCLINIC – PRIVATE LABORATORY
|94
|PROKOPIS A. PETRI LABORATORY
|95
|TOULA PAPAXENOFONTOS
|96
|VIOIATRIKI LEMESOU LTD
|97
|CHARA GEORGIADOU
|98
|BIOMEDICAL LABS CHARIS CHARILAOU
|99
|A. EVAGGELOU LAB
|100
|YIANNOUKAS MEDICAL LABORATORIES LTD
|101
|ELENI KAZAZI LABORATORY
|102
|KOSTAS STAVRIDIS LAB
|103
|MELATHRON AGONISTON EOKA LAB
|104
|CHRISTOS Y. PAMPAKERIDES
It is reminded that people with a positive result of a laboratory rapid antigen test, which has not been conducted by the remote units of the Ministry of Health or by a private clinical laboratory included in the list above, must contact their Personal Doctor informing him/her in order to refer them to a molecular examination through the Public Health Clinics.
In any case, it is emphasized that citizens with a positive antigen test must be self-isolated immediately, and must follow the self-isolation guidelines for confirmed COVID-19 cases. Further instructions will be given by the Epidemiological Surveillance and Control Unit after being notified of the positive result by the clinical laboratory.
In cases of individuals with symptoms that are suspicious of a coronavirus infection and have a negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen test, it is recommended that they contact their Personal Doctor, in order to be evaluated and examined further by the molecular method (RT-PCR).
In cases of asymptomatic individuals with a negative SARS-CoV-2 antigen test, it is emphasized that they are not exempt from the risk of developing a COVID-19 infection and should continue to strictly apply the self-protection measures and protocols.
It should be noted that with the Quarantine Decree No. 2, dated January 8, 2021, a maximum price of €20 has been set for the conduction of rapid of antigen tests for COVID-19.