Revenue from tourism records annual decrease by 93% in January

Revenue from tourism recorded in January 2021 an annual decrease by 93%.

According to the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service of the Republic of Cyprus, revenue from tourism in January 2021 reached €2,8 mn compared to €40,2 mn in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 93.0%.

Compared to January 2019 (€39,6 mn) the decrease reaches 92.9%.

It is noted that in January 2021 tourist arrivals dropped by 95.5%, compared to January 2020 and by 95.3% compared to January 2019.

