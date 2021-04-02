InsiderEconomyRevenue from tourism records annual decrease by 93% in January

Revenue from tourism records annual decrease by 93% in January

Revenue from tourism recorded in January 2021 an annual decrease by 93%.

According to the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service of the Republic of Cyprus, revenue from tourism in January 2021 reached €2,8 mn compared to €40,2 mn in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 93.0%.

Compared to January 2019 (€39,6 mn) the decrease reaches 92.9%.

It is noted that in January 2021 tourist arrivals dropped by 95.5%, compared to January 2020 and by 95.3% compared to January 2019.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleNational Report: 4,871 COVID cases detected during 17-30 March period
Next articleHelp those in need – adopt a family for Easter

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros