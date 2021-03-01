Insider Economy Revenue from tourism plunge by 85% in 2020 as Covid decimates the...

Revenue from tourism plunge by 85% in 2020 as Covid decimates the tourism sector

Revenue from tourism in Cyprus plunged by an annual 85.4% in 2020 as Cyprus’ tourism sector was decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, for the period January – December 2020, revenue from tourism is estimated at €392,0 mn compared to €2.683,0 mn in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 85,4%

In the last month of 2020, tourist revenue declined to just €9.1 mn compared to €54.6 mn in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 83,3%.

As Cyprus and the world enforced strict restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, including travel bans, tourist arrivals plunged by 84% in 2020.

The disruption from the Covid pandemic reversed six consecutive years of increase in both arrivals and revenue. Revenue from tourist in 2020 declined to the lowest point since 1999 when CyStat’s data series began.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous article19-year-old arrested for abducting a minor
Next articleHealth Ministry concerned about phenomena of insubordination

Top Stories

Local

Where to get a rapid test on Tuesday, 2 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

CyBC says Eurovision song will not change

gavriella -
Andreas Frangos, President of the Administrative Board of state broadcaster CyBC, said that the song that will represent Cyprus at the Eurovision contest will...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry concerned about phenomena of insubordination

gavriella -
In a written statement Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou today said that Cyprus has the ability to proceed with de-escalation of the restrictive measures because...
Read more
Economy

Revenue from tourism plunge by 85% in 2020 as Covid decimates the tourism sector

gavriella -
Revenue from tourism in Cyprus plunged by an annual 85.4% in 2020 as Cyprus’ tourism sector was decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the...
Read more
Local

19-year-old arrested for abducting a minor

gavriella -
A 19-year-old resident of Limassol has been arrested and remanded in custody regarding a case of abducting a minor from her legal guardian. During the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Total loans increase by €2.8 mln in January, after suspension of loan installments ends

gavriella -
Total loans in January 2021 recorded a net increase of €2.8 million, compared with a net increase of €583.7 million in December 2020, according to...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus, Germany amend Convention for Avoidance of Double Taxation

gavriella -
Cyprus and Germany signed on Friday a protocol amending the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and...
Read more
Economy

Subsidies of loans to be extended until end of 2021

gavriella -
Finance Minister Konstantinos Petrides said that the Finance Ministry will extend until the end of 2020 the Plans Subsidizing Interest Rates for New Housing...
Read more
Economy

Tourist arrivals to Cyprus drop annually by 95.5% in January 2021

gavriella -
The arrivals of tourists to Cyprus reached 3,889 in January 2021, recording a decrease of 95.5% compared to January 2020, during which 85,622 arrivals...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros