Revenue from tourism in June at €135.8 mn

Revenue from tourism in June 2021 reached €135.8 mn compared to €6.7 mn recorded in June 2020, when there was a ban of entry to the Republic of Cyprus on several categories of persons, including tourists to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As compared to the revenue from tourism for June 2019 (€350.4 mn), there was a decrease of 61.2%.

On the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, for the period of January – June 2021, revenue from tourism is estimated at €258.8 mn compared to €122.0 mn in the corresponding period of 2020, recording an increase of 112.1% and a decrease of 74.2% compared to January-June 2019 (€1,003.2 mn).