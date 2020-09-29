Revenue from tourism drops by 89.9% in July this year

Revenue from tourism in July 2020 reached €42.5 million compared to €422.0 million in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 89.9%.

On the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, for the period of January-July 2020, revenue from tourism is estimated at €164.5 million compared to €1,425.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 88.5%.

The expenditure per person for July 2020 reached €654.06 compared to €765.84 in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 14.6%.

Additionally, the daily expenditure per person for July 2020 compared to July 2019 recorded a decrease of 45.5%, from €80.61 to €43.90, which is mainly attributed to the increase in the average length of stay by 56.8%, from 9.5 days in July 2019 to 14.9 days in July 2020.

(CNA)