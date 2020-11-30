Revenue from tourism down by 83% in September 2020

Revenue from tourism marked a decrease of 83% in September and 86% in the first 9 months of the year, compared to the same period of 2019.

According to the Statistical Service of the Republic of Cyprus, on the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism in September 2020 reached €63.3 million compared to €377.2 million in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 83.2%.

For the period January – September 2020, revenue from tourism is estimated at €298.9 million compared to €2,234 million in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 86.6%.

The expenditure per person was estimated at €725.16 in September 2020, remaining at the same level as in the corresponding month of the previous year. The daily expenditure per person for September 2020 compared to September 2019 recorded a decrease of 27.1% (from €78.99 to €57.55).

(CNA)