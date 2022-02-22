Reuters EXCLUSIVE: Military vehicles including tanks, APCs seen on outskirts of Donetsk

NewsWorldReuters EXCLUSIVE: Military vehicles including tanks, APCs seen on outskirts of Donetsk

A Reuters witness saw columns of military vehicles including tanks and APCs early on Tuesday (February 22) on the outskirts of Donetsk, the capital of one of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised them as independent states.

No insignia were visible, but the appearance of the vehicles came hours after Putin signed friendship treaties with the two separatist regions and ordered Russian troops to deploy on what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation.

Reuters reporters in Donetsk had not seen tanks on the streets in previous days.

