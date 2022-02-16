Retrieval of social media accounts through Cyber Safety

NewsLocalRetrieval of social media accounts through Cyber Safety

The Police’s Office for Combating Cybercrime has received around 50 complaints regarding a new fraud that is related to the Instagram social media platform.

In a statement to philenews, the squad’s person in charge explained that the new online fraud has to do with a malicious software through which users may lose access to their accounts without the ability of retrieval. Then the users are sent a link which they have to visit in order to supposedly retrieve their account.

The Authorities are urging the public to be particularly careful when receiving this kind of messages and not to open archives through messages on any platform or included in emails, particularly if they do not know the senders.

In case of a problem, the citizens have to file a complaint with  cyber safety  through the number 1480 in order to get help to retrieve their accounts.

By gavriella
