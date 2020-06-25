Retail trade down 30.2% during April’s lockdown

Retail trade reduced significantly in April 2020, the second month during which COVID-19 containment measures continued to apply in Cyprus.

On the basis of provisional estimates by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, the Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade decreased by 30.2% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 79.6 units (base 2015=100).

For the period January-April 2020, the index is estimated to have recorded a decrease of 4.8% compared to the same period of 2019.

The Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade decreased by 28.9% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 82.4 units (base 2015=100).

For the period January-April 2020, the index is estimated to have recorded a decrease of 4.3% compared to the same period of 2019.

