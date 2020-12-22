Restrictive measures extended with some easing for holidays

The Ministerial Council meeting which decided on easing of coronavirus-related restrictions on Christmas and New Year festivities has been concluded.
During the meeting, Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou presented the positions of the scientific team on the issue.
He said that even though epidemiological data shows new coronavirus cases in Cyprus far from decreasing, the scientific team has taken into consideration the psychological factors, so the following has been decided:
- The measures announced on 9 December 2020 will be extended until 10 January 2021.
- On 24 December people can go out until 23:00 and on New Year’s Eve until 01:00. The restriction of 10 people in houses, remains.
- Recognizing the need of people to attend Church services it was decided that only for 25 December, 2020 and 6 January 2021, people can attend services. The maximum number of people is 75 and they have to respect social distance measures.