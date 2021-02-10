News Local Restrictive measures extended until 28 February

Restrictive measures extended until 28 February

Despite the improvement noticed in the epidemiological indicators, at the suggestion of the Committee managing the pandemic, the Cabinet today decided to extend the second phase of the strategy for gradual relaxation of the restrictive measures until 28 February, 2021.

The Committee took into consideration the fact that the second phase was only activated on 8 February and its results will have to be evaluated in the coming weeks.

It also took into consideration the strong concern prevailing in Europe regarding the new mutations of the virus.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved the continuation of the antigen rapid tests program with ongoing monitoring of employees.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleBig developments without any study
Next article36-year-old imprisoned for child pornography

Top Stories

Local

Two persons remanded in custody for weapons and drugs

gavriella -
The Larnaca District Court remanded in custody two persons, 38 and 32, from Larnaca to facilitate Police investigations regarding a case of weapons and...
Read more
Local

Employees have to continue taking rapid tests

gavriella -
Following today’s decision by the Cabinet for continuation of the program for mandatory antigen rapid tests for employees, the Health Ministry pointed out the...
Read more
Economy

Beer sales in January drop sharply due to lockdown measures

gavriella -
Beer deliveries in Cyprus dropped sharply in January of 2021 affected by the three-week lockdown measures imposed in early January as well as closed...
Read more
Local

36-year-old imprisoned for child pornography

gavriella -
The Nicosia Criminal Court today sentenced a 36-year-old man to 3.5 years in prison. The man admitted guilt to five charges of child pornography....
Read more
Local

Restrictive measures extended until 28 February

gavriella -
Despite the improvement noticed in the epidemiological indicators, at the suggestion of the Committee managing the pandemic, the Cabinet today decided to extend the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Two persons remanded in custody for weapons and drugs

gavriella -
The Larnaca District Court remanded in custody two persons, 38 and 32, from Larnaca to facilitate Police investigations regarding a case of weapons and...
Read more
Local

Employees have to continue taking rapid tests

gavriella -
Following today’s decision by the Cabinet for continuation of the program for mandatory antigen rapid tests for employees, the Health Ministry pointed out the...
Read more
Local

36-year-old imprisoned for child pornography

gavriella -
The Nicosia Criminal Court today sentenced a 36-year-old man to 3.5 years in prison. The man admitted guilt to five charges of child pornography....
Read more
Local

Mother loses first battle for child’s custody

gavriella -
The Paphos District Court rejected the mother’s request to reverse the verdict of the Family Court on the basis of which the child must...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros