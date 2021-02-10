Restrictive measures extended until 28 February

Despite the improvement noticed in the epidemiological indicators, at the suggestion of the Committee managing the pandemic, the Cabinet today decided to extend the second phase of the strategy for gradual relaxation of the restrictive measures until 28 February, 2021.

The Committee took into consideration the fact that the second phase was only activated on 8 February and its results will have to be evaluated in the coming weeks.

It also took into consideration the strong concern prevailing in Europe regarding the new mutations of the virus.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved the continuation of the antigen rapid tests program with ongoing monitoring of employees.

(philenews)