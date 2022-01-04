Restrictions on gatherings on the cards as Health Minister meets Covid scientists

NewsLocalRestrictions on gatherings on the cards as Health Minister meets Covid scientists

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas on Tuesday discusses the alarming surge in coronavirus cases with the government’s scientific advisors as additional restrictions on gatherings both indoors and outdoors are on the cards.

However, the hottest issue on the agenda is school reopening on Monday after the festive season’s holida.

Any decisions for additional measures will be taken by Cabinet when it is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

Government sources told Philenews postponement of the reopening is unlikely despite concerns expressed by both teachers’ unions and pediatricians.

They warn that sending children back to class will only add fuel to a record number of infections.

Cyprus has been recording four-digit numbers of positive cases over the past week while hospital admissions have climbed.

At the moment, the Ministry’s list of measures includes a proposal that provides for an increase in the tests to which students undergo weekly.

And perhaps tightening the protocols, but without any final decisions yet taken.

The extension of the self-test program should be considered as a given, according to insiders.

Regarding the possibility of a lockdown, neither the government nor the scientists seem to have such an intention.

However, if the epidemiological data shows further deterioration in the coming week restrictions on the movement of citizens without closing the economy is under consideration.

 

