Restaurants, trade worst affected by unemployment in October

According to data from the Statistical Service, unemployment during October increased due to the pandemic, mainly affecting the sectors of restaurants, trade, and transportation.

On the basis of this data, the number of registered unemployed at the end of October 2020 reached 31,487 people. Based on seasonally adjusted data, the number of registered unemployed for October increased to 38,477 compared with 37,126 the previous month.

Compared to October 2019, there has been an increase of 14,949 persons or 90.3 percent.

This was attributed mainly to the sectors of accommodation and food service activities (+5,283), trade (+2,441), transportation and storage (+791), education (+710), scientific and technical activities (+690) and administrative and support service activities (+685).

According to the Department of Labour, the comparison of data since the outbreak in March is not considered safe.

This is due to the automatic renewals of registered unemployed and new registrations of unemployed people without their physical presence to avoid the spread of coronavirus.