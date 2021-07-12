Restaurants complain about reduction of turnover; measures to be taken

The implementation of the measure of SafePass has created huge problems to restaurants. According to what restaurant owners say, the citizens react in various ways when asked to show their SafePass. They also say that turnover has been reduced even up to 60% and this is seen in shops all over Cyprus.

They also noted that in open-air places it was more difficult checking the customers, who have already been seated. Sometimes customers either did not have SafePass or refused to show it, something that was causing tension.

Consequently, restaurant owners are asking for discreet checks by the relevant authorities so that they will stop being responsible of this task.

They noted that the requests will be promoted during the meeting KEVE and OEV will have with the Health Minister this morning.