Resignation of Presidential Undersecretary raises clouds over ruling party

The sudden resignation of Undersecretary to the President Vasilis Palmas has raised dark clouds over the state of play in ruling right-wing Disy party and the presidential palace at large, Philenews reported on Friday.

The clouds seem to be signaling an imminent storm within Disy which has already announced they will back their leader Averof Neophytou for 2023’s presidential election.

But the much-speculated imminent declaration of former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides’ candidacy as well paves the way for a rift within the party.

Palmas’ resignation on Thursday afternoon is believed to be linked with Christodoulides’ candidacy whom insiders said he is a strong supporter of.

Palmas who cited personal reasons for his resignation, is affiliated with DEPA – the splinter party of centre Diko which is headed by Marios Garoyian.

It is uncertain what role President Nicos Anastasiades is playing behind the scenes, with some analysts arguing he is silently backing Christodoulides’ candidacy.

Palmas was appointed Undersecretary to the President in May 2017 ad his resignation takes effect on Wednesday, February 2.