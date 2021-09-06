Residents once again in the street protesting against asphalt factories

The Initiative by Mothers of a district in Dali has sent letters to four government officials about the ongoing presence of the asphalt factories in their area and the problems to the health of the approximately 6,000 residents.

The letters were sent to House Speaker Annita Demetriou, Energy Minister Natasa Pilidou, Deputy Attorney General Savvas Angelides and Petros Demetriou, Director of the President’s Office. The residents demand relocation of the two factories from their area. They have also scheduled another two protects on 13 and 18 September.

The rallies are aiming to the immediate implementation of the government’s decision to relocate the asphalt factories whose activity is affecting their quality of life.

Read More: Minister says government wants transfer of asphalt factories before September