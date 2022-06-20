NewsLocalResidents of Vassiliko block Energy Center (photos)

Residents of Vassiliko block Energy Center (photos)

Vassiliko
Vassiliko

The residents of nine communities of Vassiliko have blocked the Energy Center and all industrial areas until Pentakomo since 06.00 this morning in an effort to send a crystal-clear message to the state that they are not going to accept the transfer of any more factories in their area.

The protest will be completed at 18.00 and the residents are saying that they will continue their protests until their requests are heard by the state.

They are asking that the Ministerial decision to transfer three asphalt factories in the industrial area of Kalavasos be revoked, that all licenses of the factories be also revoked and re-issued with stricter conditions of security, and that a group would be immediate established to inspect these factories regularly.

By gavriella
Previous articleNew increases to fuel prices coming
Next articleSarah’s Jazz Band Close the Season on June 25

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros