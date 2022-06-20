Residents of Vassiliko block Energy Center (photos)

The residents of nine communities of Vassiliko have blocked the Energy Center and all industrial areas until Pentakomo since 06.00 this morning in an effort to send a crystal-clear message to the state that they are not going to accept the transfer of any more factories in their area.

The protest will be completed at 18.00 and the residents are saying that they will continue their protests until their requests are heard by the state.

They are asking that the Ministerial decision to transfer three asphalt factories in the industrial area of Kalavasos be revoked, that all licenses of the factories be also revoked and re-issued with stricter conditions of security, and that a group would be immediate established to inspect these factories regularly.