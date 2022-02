The residents of nine communities in the area of Vasilikos have decided to proceed with dynamic measures following the decision to establish three asphalt-production units in the area of Kalavasos.

The residents and their community heads will carry out a protest on Saturday 26 February at 10.00 and will close the Limassol-Nicosia highway.

They have also decided to suspend any contact with the relevant services, stressing that they will take legal measures.