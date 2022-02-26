NewsLocalResidents of Vasilikos area closed highway in protest

Residents of Vasilikos area closed highway in protest

The residents of the nine communities of Vasilikos area proceeded with another protest against the government’s decision to transfer three asphalt plants to their area and closed all four lanes of the Nicosia-Limassol highway near Zygi.

Holding banners they sent the message that they are not going to accept the decision, even asking the government to think of their children. They also warned of legal measures and continuation of their protests.

As expected a huge traffic jam was created in the highway and troubles were caused to several drivers.

