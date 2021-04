All 13 residents of an old people’s home, plus one employee tested positive to a PCR test, without, however, presenting any symptoms.

According to information, the residents have been vaccinated with both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Initially they tested positive to a rapid test and then underwent a PCR test which was also positive.

This confirms the positions of experts that those who are vaccinated can also get sick and infect other people but they either have no or only mild symptoms.