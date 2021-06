The residents of Nicosia will have to pay 1,407 euros daily for the cleaning and guarding of Eleftheria Square according to a tender awarded to a private company.

The specific tender amounting to 1,027,000 for 24 months comes to approximately 43,000 euros per month.

Specifically for the issue of cleaning, a spokesman for the municipality said that the cost is 165,000 yearly, meaning 330,000 for 24 months out of the 1,027,565 which is the total of the tender.