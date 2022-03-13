NewsLocalResidents of Nicosia see snow (photos and video)

Residents of Nicosia see snow (photos and video)

Snow
Snow

‘Philippos’ extreme weather system is still affecting our region with the mountainous areas covered in snow, while today, just after 08.30 it started snowing in Nicosia, offering impressive pictures.

By gavriella
Useful Links

