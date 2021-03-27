News Local Massive protest by Dali residents outside Presidential Palace (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Massive protest by Dali residents outside Presidential Palace (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The residents of Dali are massively protesting outside the Presidential Palace demanding the immediate intervention of the President of the Republic regarding the decision of the Council of Minister on the removal of the asphalt factories from their area.

According to a relevant announcement, the Municipality of Idalion and the residents will on Saturday morning proceed with a convoy toward the Presidential Palace.

The President of the Ecologists Movement Charalambos Theopemptou as well as deputies and members of the Movement and other candidate deputies accompany the residents.

