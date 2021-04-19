Residents of Cyprus travelling abroad down 72% in March

InsiderEconomyResidents of Cyprus travelling abroad down 72% in March

A total of 13,289 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in March 2021, compared to 47,393 in the corresponding month last year, recording a decrease of 72%, according to data released Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

The main countries from which the residents of Cyprus returned in March 2021, were Greece and Russia. As compared to March 2020, the returns of residents from Greece decreased by 81.8% and the returns from Russia by 13.2%.

The statistics for March 2021 were obtained from processing of the data of the electronic platform “Cyprus Flight Pass”.

