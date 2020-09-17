Residents of Cyprus returning from a trip abroad down 74.7% in August

A total number of 43,792 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in August 2020, compared to 173,081 in the corresponding month last year, recording a decrease of 74.7%, according to data released on Thursday by CyStat.

Compared to July, travel by Cypriot residents increased by 14.6% or by 6,386.

The main countries from which the residents of Cyprus returned in August 2020, were Greece, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria and Bulgaria.

As compared to August 2019, the returns of residents from Greece decreased by 62.3%, returns from the United Kingdom decreased by 83.1%, from Germany by 62.2%, from Austria by 76.4% and from Bulgaria by 88.7%.

The statistics for August 2020 were obtained from processing of the data of the electronic platform “Cyprus Flight Pass”.

Due to issues that arose from the self-declared information provided by the passengers, it was not possible to provide a more extensive analysis.

(CNA)