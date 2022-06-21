Researcher claims 300-kg stingray in Cambodia “world’s largest” freshwater fish

A researcher said on Saturday (June 18) the recent discovery of a giant stingray, measuring 300 kilogrammes (661 pounds) and 3.9 metres (13 feet), in northern Cambodia marked the recording of the world’s “biggest freshwater fish”.

A team of international researchers and fishermen caught, recorded and released the stingray in the Mekong river in Cambodia on June 14. Video obtained by Reuters showed the giant animal being released after a tracking device was implanted in it.

“It’s very exciting news because it was the world’s largest fish. It’s also very exciting news because it means that this stretch of the Mekong is still healthy. We hear a lot of stories about all the problems with the Mekong river, but this is actually a sign of hope that these huge fish still live in the Mekong,” Zeb Hogan, a fish biologist at the University of Nevada leading the research team, told Reuters.

The record also surpassed that of a 293-kilogramme (646-lb) Mekong giant catfish that was caught in northern Thailand in 2005, he added.

The large female fish, which was named “Boramy” or full moon in the Khmer language because of its round shape, was fitted with an acoustic device that will enable biologists to monitor its behavior and locations after it was released back into the river.

The area of the Mekong river faces “devastating ecological effects”, according to a statement from the expedition team which added that there were reports of a plan to build several hydropower dams in Cambodia’s portion of the river. Experts also highlighted other concerns the river face, including illegal overfishing as well as plastic waste.

