Research shows pandemic caused anxiety and stress to students

According to an interesting research conducted by the Technical School of Paphos last April with the participation of 166 students, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the students had to deal with anxiety and stress about various issues.

The research aimed at evaluating the degree to which the students’ everyday life had been affected by the problems created by Covid with emphasis a) on the emotional impact and b) on the educational sector.

According to the findings of the research:

Girls had more stress (69%) than boys (50%).

Senior students had more anxiety than others particularly regarding their performance in the final exams.

Both girls (70%) and boys (65%) said they were worried in case they transmitted the virus to a loved one.

Moreover, both sexes missed personal contacts with their friends.

