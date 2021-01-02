News World Rescuers find body after landslide in Norway, 9 missing

Rescuers find body after landslide in Norway, 9 missing

 

Rescuers found a body late yesterday, two days after a landslide in southern Norway swept away at least nine buildings, police said, with nine people still missing.

10 people were injured after Wednesday’s landslide in the residential area in the Gjerdrum municipality, about 30 km north of the capital, Oslo.

Emergency workers are continuing their search in what Bjoern Nuland, head of the health team at the site, said was still a rescue operation. A search-and-rescue team from neighbouring Sweden was assisting.

Some 1,000 people have so far been evacuated from Gjerdrum, including 46 people from an area 2 km) away from the landslide, after cracks were observed in the ground.

The landslide and the rescue effort have gripped the Nordic nation of 5.4 million.

King Harald, 83, said at the start of his traditional New Year’s Eve speech on Thursday that the “tragic event leaves a deep impression on us all”.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleThieves targeting homes with owners abroad
Next articleWanted since May, arrested on New Year’s Eve

Top Stories

Local

Rehabilitation centre says covid patient victim had tested positive at Larnaca General

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A rehabilitation centre in Sotira, Famagusta, has said that an 80 year old patient who transferred from the Centre to the Famagusta General Hospital...
Read more
Local

UK arrivals 7 day quarantine extended to January 10

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A weeks' quarantine directive for UK arrivals in Cyprus has been extended to January  10, following relevant ECDC directives, as the Institute of Neurology...
Read more
World

Greece imposing tougher lockdown for a week, 9 o clock curfew, shops close

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Greek government re-imposed tougher anti-covid 19 action starting tomorrow and at least for a week, aimed at further reducing new cases, relieving pressure...
Read more
Local

7 covid victims in occupied north, almost 1600 cases

Constantinos Tsintas -
  An 84 year old Turkish Cypriot man succumbed to covid-19 in the occupied territories late yesterday, raising the number of victims to 7. He had...
Read more
World

Iran tells IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20% at Fordow site

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iran has told the United Nations nuclear watchdog it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, a level it achieved before its...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greece imposing tougher lockdown for a week, 9 o clock curfew, shops close

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Greek government re-imposed tougher anti-covid 19 action starting tomorrow and at least for a week, aimed at further reducing new cases, relieving pressure...
Read more
World

Iran tells IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20% at Fordow site

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iran has told the United Nations nuclear watchdog it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity, a level it achieved before its...
Read more
World

Rejecting Trump veto, Senate backs defence bill, including S400 sanctions on Ankara

Constantinos Tsintas -
  President Donald Trump suffered a stinging rebuke in the U.S. Senate when fellow Republicans joined Democrats to override a presidential veto for the first...
Read more
World

Suddenly overwhelmed, Ireland says thousands of COVID-19 cases not added to tally

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Ireland said it had under-reported coronavirus cases in recent days by thousands more than previously known as its system came under strain, suggesting the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros