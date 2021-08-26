Rescue operation offshore Paphos

A rescue operation took place this morning offshore Paphos when a worker at a cargo vessel had a serious health problem and the assistance of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center of the Republic of Cyprus was requested in order to transfer the man to a hospital.

When the man got sick the vessel was sailing near Akamas. A helicopter of the National Guard took off from the Paphos Airport, went to the sea area, received the patient, and transferred him to the Paphos General Hospital.

According to the first information, the patient is a 20-year-old Ukrainian working on the ship.