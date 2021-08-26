NewsLocalRescue operation offshore Paphos

Rescue operation offshore Paphos

A rescue operation took place this morning offshore Paphos when a worker at a cargo vessel had a serious health problem and the assistance of the Joint Rescue Coordination Center of the Republic of Cyprus was requested in order to transfer the man to a hospital.

When the man got sick the vessel was sailing near Akamas. A helicopter of the National Guard took off from the Paphos Airport, went to the sea area, received the patient, and transferred him to the Paphos General Hospital.

According to the first information, the patient is a 20-year-old Ukrainian working on the ship.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo women arrested for attacking a driver accused in writing
Next articleHealth Minister says no need for more Covid measures now

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros