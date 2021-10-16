Rescue operation in Mount Athos underway for two missing Ukranian pilgrims

NewsWorldRescue operation in Mount Athos underway for two missing Ukranian pilgrims

A search and rescue operation on Saturday was still underway on Mount Athos in Greece after two Ukrainian pilgrims went missing since Friday night.

According to preliminary information, the two men are members of a group of nine Ukrainian pilgrims who decided to climb to a mountain in the monks’ republic despite bad weather conditions and ferocious rainfall.

When the group began to climb down, the two men were left behind and at some point the other seven realized that they were absent.

They returned to find them but with no success.

 

By Annie Charalambous
