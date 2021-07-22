Rescheduling of second dose of vaccination, book doctor appointment online

Citizens can now book a doctor appointment online via the State Health Services Organization website at https://shso.org.cy/anazitisi-iatrou .

People can get online and search for an appointment at any of the 800 doctors who work at SHSO. A press release says that the procedure is quite easy and it takes a few minutes. The citizens are asked to fill out a form with their name, Date of Birth, an ID number, phone and email address.

It is noted that they must have a referral note from their GP which must be registered in the GeSY portal. When the form is filled an official will call the person who asked for the appointment in a period no more than 48 hours, to arrange the appointment.

People can now pay with a visa card at any SHSO hospital.

Phone lines for COVID vaccine appointments

The Health Ministry released phone numbers via which the citizens can book a covid vaccine appointment . These are: 22 60 54 00, 97 71 01 01 and 97 71 02 02 and they are only for rescheduling of the 2nd dose.

Lines are available Monday to Friday between 0730-1600 local time. Any time after 1600 people can send an sms at 97 71 01 01 and 97 71 02 02.

The appointments will be given for the week the person contacts the lines as the health officials who reply can only know the vacant appointments at all centers the current week.

People cannot call these numbers in case they want to reschedule their appointment that was made via the vaccination portal. They can contact 1474 to cancel their appointment and make a new one via the Portal which is open at all times.

Anyone who has sent an email at [email protected] will be accommodated.

The Ministry also announced that yesterday a total of 996 vaccinations were made at the walk-in centers.